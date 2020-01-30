House speaker chooses top committee chairmen

Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, has appointed two representatives to chair the budget and tax committees, considered the most powerful panels in the House.

State Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, R-Houma, is tapped to chair the House Appropriations Committee, which crafts the state budget.

State Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, will chair the House Ways and Means Committee, which considers any changes to tax laws and crafts the state’s construction budget that funds state and local projects.

Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, R-Houma, confirmed the appointments to USA Today Network today.

Bishop, Magee and Zeringue were among those who formed the core of Schexnayder’s support in a hard-fought speaker’s race against Rep. Sherman Mack, R-Albany. Read the full story.