Hospital specializing in surgical care for breast cancer opens in Baton Rouge

A hospital specializing in complex breast cancer and reconstructive surgery has opened in Baton Rouge.

Construction of the approximately 43,000-square-foot ReCenter Hospital, located on Mourning Dove Drive near Stumberg Lane and Jefferson Highway, was completed in April and the facility opened in May.

The project cost roughly $28.7 million, according to contractor Milton J. Womack.

ReCenter features four main operating rooms, four additional minor procedure rooms, 10 inpatient beds and an attached medical office building. The office space is home to several fellowship-trained surgical breast oncologists and plastic surgeons.

According to a news release from ReCenter, Breast cancer is the leading cause of death among women between the ages of 35 and 54.

“Establishing ReCenter Hospital will positively impact thousands of people, especially women in our community and the region for years to come,” said Dr. Everett Bonner, surgical breast oncologist and chief medical officer at ReCenter, in a prepared statement.“ Breast cancer affects women and men from all walks of life. Our hospital prioritizes a patient-first model with shared decision-making and provides a surgical experience that will reshape lives and redefine health care.”

Drs. Luke Cusimano III and Taylor Theunissen founded the hospital, along with Bonner. Jill Dupont is the hospital’s CEO.