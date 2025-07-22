Hood Container is investing $119M to modernize its St. Francisville paper mill

Hood Container Corp., a family-owned packaging and paper company headquartered in Atlanta, on Tuesday announced that it is investing $118.9 million to modernize its legacy paper mill in St. Francisville.

The paper mill first opened in the late 1950s. Hood Container took over ownership of the facility in 2015, and in the time since, the company has invested more than $160 million in it. The mill produces linerboard for box packaging as well as kraft paper.

The new modernization project will see the facility’s primary paper machine upgraded, increasing the mill’s production capacity by 80,000 tons per year. Additional improvements will be made to the facility’s recovery boiler, which powers the mill.

To support the increased production capacity, Hood Container expects to purchase an additional 204,000 tons of wood chips and 22,000 tons of recycled boxes per year.

The first phase of the project will take place in Q3 2026, and any remaining upgrades will be made during the facility’s annual outage in May 2027. The mill is expected to retain 295 current jobs with estimated salaries “more than 30% above” the West Feliciana Parish average, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

“This nearly $120 million investment by Hood Container is a big win for West Feliciana Parish,” a statement from West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard reads. “Since they first put down roots here in 2015, Hood Container has been a valued partner, continually investing in St. Francisville. We congratulate them on this significant project.”

The state offered Hood Container a “competitive” incentives package to secure the project, LED says. That package includes an $800,000 Modernization Tax Credit, which will be paid out over a five-year period. The company is also expected to utilize Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.