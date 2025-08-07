Homeowners are slowly accepting the grim reality of the housing market 

Homeowners are beginning to accept that the days of ultralow mortgage rates are behind them, Fast Company writes.

According to the latest TurboHome-ResiClub Housing Sentiment Survey, 52% of homeowners say they’d accept a 6% mortgage rate on their next home purchase—up from 41% in Q1. Meanwhile, 72% expect average rates to remain above 6% over the next year.

The shift in rate expectations comes as more homeowners anticipate price stability rather than growth: 55% expect home prices to stay flat or decline in their local market, up from 35% earlier this year. Still, just 16% foresee a drop of 4% or more.

The survey also reflects a growing openness to real estate tech. While most homeowners found value in their last agent, 81% said they’d likely use a digital tool to submit an offer.

