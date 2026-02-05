Homebuilders pitch massive rent-to-own plan to ease housing crunch

Homebuilders are floating an ambitious proposal dubbed “Trump Homes,” pitching a large-scale effort to address the U.S. housing affordability crisis while courting support from the White House, Bloomberg writes.

The plan would pair private capital with a rent-to-own model, allowing builders to sell entry-level homes to investors who lease them to tenants, with a portion of monthly payments credited toward a down payment after several years.

If widely adopted, the program could scale to as many as 1 million homes and represent more than $250 billion in housing development. Major builders including Lennar and Taylor Morrison have been involved in discussions, though the administration is not formally considering the proposal.

The idea reflects builders’ push to boost housing supply at a time of elevated mortgage rates and persistent shortages, while aligning with the president’s interest in high-profile affordability initiatives. Still, the plan faces logistical hurdles, unresolved financing questions and uncertainty over federal involvement, leaving its future far from guaranteed.

