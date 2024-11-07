This Livingston Parish neighborhood is expanding

National homebuilder D.R. Horton purchased land to add 21 lots to its Whispering Springs community near Walker as part of the community’s fourth filing.

D.R. Horton Inc.–Gulf Coast purchased the land from Carencro-based J Breaux Enterprises LLC for $987,000, according to sales documents filed with the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court.

The purchased property is near Bayberry Avenue and Grovemont and Bayleaf drives.

The Whispering Springs residential community offers three- to four-bedroom homes with two bathrooms, ranging in size from 1,523 to 1,832 square feet.

The Whispering Springs residential development sits on roughly 440 acres along Louisiana Highway 1019, with more than 976 lots.