Home rental company continues to expand its Livingston Parish footprint

Chicago home rental company Kairos Living continues its expansion within the South Haven development in Denham Springs with the acquisition of 12 more lots.

Kairos bought the lots through SFR KL MS Borrower I LLC, represented by James Athanasopoulos, from homebuilder AP Dodson for $1.5 million, according to a deal filed earlier this month with the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Brandon Dodson represented the seller in the transaction.

C T Corporation System is the registered agent for SFKR KL MS Borrower I LLC, according to business filings with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.

The latest deal brings to 28 the number of acquisitions by the home rental company in the Denham Springs subdivision. Kairos purchased six lots in South Haven last month for $1.6 million, to go with six in May and six in April, for a combined total of $3.1 million.

The rental company also acquired eight lots in two DSLD communities in Livingston Parish earlier this year for $1.7 million. In December, it bought seven lots across three DSLD communities in Livingston Parish for $1.5 million.

Kairos Living is a technology-driven real estate investment and property management company focused on single-family home rentals. Founded in 2019, the company has expanded its footprint to several markets across Louisiana.