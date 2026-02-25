Hiring vs. contracting becomes a high-stakes business decision

As companies navigate growth, uncertainty and rising labor costs, deciding between hiring an employee or engaging an independent contractor has become a strategic choice, not just an HR one, Fast Company writes.

A panel of executives outlines 14 considerations, from whether the work is core and ongoing or project-based and time-bound.

The guidance centers on ownership and integration. Employees make sense when roles require cultural fit, long-term accountability and institutional knowledge. Contractors, by contrast, are better suited for specialized expertise, clearly defined outcomes or short-term surges in demand. Several leaders recommend using contractors as a “test drive” before extending full-time offers, while others stress that classification hinges on legal standards around control and independence, not just contract language.

For business owners, the takeaway is clear: Contractors and employees are distinct tools in a broader workforce strategy. Used thoughtfully, each can help companies scale capacity, manage risk and align talent with long-term growth objectives.

