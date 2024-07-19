Here’s why international buyers are pulling out of the US housing market

Running into many of the same challenges—high prices and tight supply—as domestic buyers, international buyers are starting to pull out of the American housing market, CNBC reports.

International buyers purchased 54,300 existing homes from April of last year to March of this year, a 36% drop from the year before, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors. This is the lowest level of international investment since the NAR began tracking it in 2009.

The dollar volume, $42 billion, was also down 21% from the year before.

This comes as both the average ($780,300) and median ($475,000) purchase prices were the highest the NAR ever recorded for foreign buyers.

The top buyers by volume were from Canada, China, Mexico and India. Those buyers purchased the most properties in Florida, Texas, California and Arizona. Chinese buyers spent the most money, purchasing higher priced homes, according to the NAR.

