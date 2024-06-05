Here’s why Americans have more investment income than ever

Amid price hikes, growing investment income and household wealth have joined near-full employment and rising wages in keeping millions of Americans afloat, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The economy’s charge through higher interest rates is putting unprecedented sums into consumers’ pockets, pushing U.S. asset values to records and helping many high earners avoid the effects of inflation.

Americans in the first quarter earned about $3.7 trillion from interest and dividends at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, according to the Commerce Department, up roughly $770 billion from four years earlier. In the last quarter of 2023, wealth held in stocks, real estate and other assets such as pensions reached the highest level ever observed by the Federal Reserve.

Though as WSJ writes, the historic gains aren’t without a potential downside. Americans’ resulting ability to pay more for goods and services “is going to make it harder for the Federal Reserve to reach their inflation target,” says James Marple, a senior economist at TD Bank.

