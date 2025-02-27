Here’s where the US economy stood at the end of 2024

The U.S. economy advanced at a healthy pace and inflation was more stubborn than initially estimated at the end of 2024, Bloomberg reports.

Gross domestic product increased at an unrevised 2.3% annualized pace in the fourth quarter, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis out Thursday. The economy’s primary growth engine—consumer spending—advanced at a 4.2% pace.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred metric—the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy—climbed 2.7%, slightly faster than initially reported. The growth was driven mainly by services costs.

The report shows that the economy continues to expand at a solid pace thanks to consumer spending, and while elevated interest rates and cost of living are taking a toll on lower-income households, many are benefitting from healthy pay growth and hiring.

