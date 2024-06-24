Here’s where Louisiana unemployment stands right now

Initial unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana dropped during the third week of June, declining nearly 7.9% from the week prior, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

There were 2,020 unemployment insurance claims filed for the week ending June 15, up from the previous week’s 2,193 claims.

Claims are also down 8% from the same week last year.

Continued claims continues to rise, with 13,705 continued claims filed during the third week of June, up from the previous week’s 13,030 claims.

