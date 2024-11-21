Where Golden Chick is expanding next

Golden Chick, a Texas-based restaurant franchise, opened its second Baton Rouge location on Wednesday.

The newly restaurant is located at 9445 Greenwell Springs Road. Golden Chick has seven more locations slated to open in Louisiana by the end of 2025. Franchisee Shay Ghafoor opened the first Golden Chick in Baton Rouge in May 2020. Golden Operating Corporation plans to own and operate the remaining Golden Chick restaurants in the state.

“This next year is going to be remembered as our expansion into Louisiana,” Golden Operating Corporation president Mike Jensen tells Daily Report. “We will continue expanding and hunting down new sites and markets in Louisiana to move into.”

Golden Chick will soon be popping up all over Louisiana. The chicken franchise opened a Lake Charles restaurant in October and plans to open a second location in the city in January. The eatery will open its first Shreveport restaurant this November with the second scheduled to open in January. The first Sulphur location is also slated to open in January. Jensen says three more Louisiana locations will open in 2025 including a third location in Baton Rouge, one in Opelousas, and another in Scott.

“We’re excited to keep this ball rolling,” Jensen says. “We’ve been highly successful in Texas, it made sense to expand into Louisiana and our neighboring states.”