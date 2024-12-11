Here’s when the Main Street Market plans to reopen 

After a delay, Main Street Market is moving closer to reopening its doors.

Scott Higgins, Main Street Market vendor liaison and owner of Blend, says the market is currently in its negotiation phase with market vendors.

“Everyone has the leases in their hands right now,” Higgins tells Daily Report.

The market plans to confirm the signed leaseholders for the four vendor booths by the end of the year. Higgins says the holidays have contributed to delays.

BREADA’s new target opening date is in March 2025. The reopening was slated for last month. The downtown market has been temporarily closed for renovations since November 2023. It is open on Saturdays for restroom use at the Red Stick Farmers Market.