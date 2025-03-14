Here’s when the Fed is looking to cut interest rates again

The Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates steady through the first two quarters of the year before considering the first rate reductions of the year starting in September, Bloomberg reports.

The Federal Reserve will maintain existing rates through the first half of the year, before delivering two reductions beginning in September, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg News.

Fed officials have signaled they may be on hold as they watch uncertainty unfold around President Donald Trump’s economic policies, particularly on trade. The policies—both proposed and implemented—also have led most economists to dial back their forecasts for growth, while upping their projections for inflation, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

“The Fed is in a very tough spot right now, facing a more stagflationary outlook even as core inflation remains well above its medium-term target,” says Scott Anderson, chief U.S. economist at BMO Capital Markets. “Uncertainty around the magnitude, duration and targets of future tariffs further complicates the monetary policy outlook. They have the potential to roil monetary policy expectations as well as financial markets.”

