Here’s when Louisiana’s education savings account program will debut

Louisiana’s new education savings account program is set to launch in August 2025, The Center Square reports.

Gov. Jeff Landry signed the Louisiana Giving All True Opportunity to Rise Scholarship Program, or the LA GATOR program, into law on June 19. The program provides ESAs to parents in an effort to give them more of a say in what schools their children will attend. The funds can also be used for online school tuition, tutors or hybrid programs.

The first of the LA GATOR program’s three phases will prioritize students who participated in the Student Scholarships for Educational Excellence Program, which will be phased out after the 2024-2025 academic year. Eligibility will then be expanded in subsequent phases, though State Superintendent Cade Brumley says the start dates of the second and third phases are still up in the air.

