Here’s what’s taking over the former Chase Bank property

A Lake Charles-based convenience store brand is continuing to expand its footprint in the Capital Region.

The former Chase Bank property at the intersection of Florida and North Sherwood Forest Boulevard is being developed as a Wellcome Country Store & BBQ location, which also has two other new sites under development in the area.

Lake Charles company Friends Construction LLC bought the property through 11311 Florida LLC from Texas company Marc 1 Holdings LLC for $980,000 in January, according to sales documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

A $2.5 million commercial permit was issued last week for the project, which will feature a 6,200-square-foot building with five gas pumps that will sell Shell brand gasoline, said Tom Maraist of 7 South Commercial Real Estate, who represented the buyers in the real estate transaction.

Friends Construction has developed Wellcome Country Store locations in North Baton Rouge, Prairieville, Livingston Parish, Lafayette and Maurice, with additional stores currently being developed in Addis and Walker.

Sarver Construction of Lake Charles is building the project.