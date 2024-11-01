Here’s what’s on the agenda for Louisiana’s first Future of Energy Forum 

Tulane is hosting the inaugural Tulane Future of Energy Forum on Nov. 13-15 to discuss solutions to meet global energy demands while working toward a lower-carbon future.

The free event will bring top leaders from business, government, academia, and nonprofits together to discuss practical strategies for meeting growing global energy demands.

It will explore solutions from emerging technologies and policy innovations to adapting investment strategies and consumer behavior.

Speakers include Colusa Indian Energy COO Ken Ahmann, Louisiana Department of Energy and Natural Resources Deputy Secretary Dustin Davidson, former Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and more.

The forum will also feature interdisciplinary energy and sustainability researchers and experts across Tulane University.

The forum’s theme, “Can Energy Pragmatism Secure our Energy Future,” will focus on how far practical energy solutions can go to secure the energy future and address the demands of the global public.

The event will also highlight Louisiana’s role in the expanding energy landscape. Long a center of the oil and gas industry, the state is increasingly becoming a hub for alternative energy innovations such as wind power, carbon capture and hydrogen.

Forum attendees will have the opportunity to engage with leading industry experts and policymakers and network with top executives and decision-makers from across the energy sector.

The event will be on Tulane’s uptown campus in New Orleans. Seating is available on a first-come basis by registering online.