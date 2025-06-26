Here’s what’s getting ready to open at the former Shed BBQ site

A new multiuse dining and recreation venue is opening Sunday on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge, 225 writes. Court to Table will combine a full-service restaurant, bar, pickleball courts and live music stage on a 6-acre site formerly occupied by The Shed BBQ.

The concept was developed by local attorney Gordon McKernan and restaurateur Ozzie Fernandez, along with Bob Barton, Destin Thibodeaux and Clay Furr. Fernandez also designed the menu for The Kitchen, which blends Southern comfort food with modern flair—think smoked wings, seared salmon, and pimento cheese bites. The adjacent Funky Pickle Bar serves up cocktails and frozen drinks, and has its own court and stage.

With games, cabanas and plenty of social space, the team hopes the venue becomes a go-to for families, date nights, events and local music.

