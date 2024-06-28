What LSU President William Tate earns after getting a contract extension

The LSU Board of Supervisors on Friday voted to extend LSU President William Tate IV’s contract by an additional three years, WBRZ-TV reports.

Per the extension, Tate’s base pay was also raised from a $725,000 annual salary to $750,000.

Next week is Tate’s three-year anniversary on the job, which was originally signed as a five-year deal.

Before casting his vote, board member John Carmouche pointed out that the deal didn’t include any “punishment or penalty” for Tate if he didn’t achieve the board’s goals, but that he was satisfied the board could end Tate’s tenure if it so desired.

