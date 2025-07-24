Here’s what Louisiana collected in severance taxes during Q2 of this year

Louisiana collected more than $81 million in severance taxes during the quarter ending June 30, with oil and gas revenues nearly evenly split, The Center Square reports.

Since Jan. 1, the state has brought in $169 million in severance taxes.

The figures provided from the Louisiana Department of Revenue come ahead of significant changes to the state’s severance tax structure that took effect July 1. The reforms aim to stimulate oil production and reevaluate revenue-sharing agreements with local governments.

In the final quarter of fiscal year 2025, the state collected $41.16 million from oil production and $36.88 million from natural gas.

Under House Bill 600, passed during the 2025 legislative session and authored by Rep. Brett Geymann, R-Lake Charles, the severance tax on oil dropped from 12.5% to 6.5% for wells completed on or after July 1.

Read the full article.