Here’s what it would cost to shrink the Gulf’s dead zone by 45%

A coalition of researchers from West Virginia University, Iowa State University and the Texas Soil and Water Research Laboratory has determined that decreasing nitrogen runoff from agriculture in the Mississippi and Atchafalaya river basins—a key driver of hypoxia in the Gulf—by the EPA’s goal of 45% would cost $7 billion a year, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Still, it’s a cost that researchers say is worth the money.

“I suspect that the benefits of reducing nitrogen runoff are likely to exceed these costs, especially if we count the values of reducing the dead zone in the Gulf as well as the values of improved upstream ecosystems in the Mississippi River Basin,” Levan Elbakidze, West Virginia University professor of resource economics and management, says in a news release.

“The benefits of reducing nitrogen pollution are likely to be really large upstream and downstream,” Elbakidze says. “But suppose we achieve the objective somehow. … What will happen to the markets? … What will be the impact on consumers and producers?”

