Here’s what drove inflation up to an unexpected 3% in January

Prices paid by consumers rose higher than expected last month, extending a recent patter of price hikes at the beginning of the year that likely derails the prospect for Federal Reserve rate cuts, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Consumer prices in January rose 3% from a year earlier, according to figures released by the Labor Department on Wednesday morning, more than the 2.9% that economists were expecting. The figures also mark a pickup from December, when prices rose 2.9% from a year earlier.

Helping fuel the rise was higher housing costs, as well as auto insurance, airfare and groceries.

Egg prices increased more than 15%—the largest increase since June 2015. A bird flu outbreak is putting pressure on prices.

