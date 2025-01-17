Here’s what Capital Area United Way has planned this year

Capital Area United Way is celebrating its centennial with new initiatives, recruitment and fundraising efforts.

On Jan. 23, CAUW is hosting its inaugural Women United Annual Meeting at Drusilla Place Catering to accelerate and reboot its Women United group. The breakfast event will bring together prospective and active members who donate, volunteer and advocate for CAUW’s main causes: education, economic mobility, healthy living and access to basic needs.

CAUW Executive Vice President Amey Shortess Crousillacs says the organization wanted to empower women and increase membership. This year, the women’s group will have four service projects partnering with other local nonprofits to empower women and girls in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.

Crousillacs says the organization has seen a steady increase in fundraising over the last five years and plans to continue increasing the amount of money it raises. The organization plans to announce its fundraising achievements from 2024-2025 at its annual meeting in July.

The list of companies that raised the most money for CAUW campaigns in 2023-2024 was dominated by chemical and manufacturing companies including ExxonMobil, Turner Industries and Dow Chemical. Crousillacs says these companies are running campaigns again this year along with over 275 others.