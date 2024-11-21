Here’s the latest on Nexus Louisiana’s CEO search

Sixteen candidates have applied to become Nexus Louisiana’s new permanent leader.

Anita Tillman, co-chair of the selection committee overseeing the Nexus CEO search, provided an update at Thursday’s board of directors meeting.

Tillman says executive search firm Isaacson Miller presented 10 candidates to the committee on Oct. 31, and a second round of candidate presentations will be held on Dec. 5.

Semifinalist interviews will be conducted virtually on Jan. 14. The presentations serve as a way to discuss what the organization is looking for and give feedback to Isaacson, Miller about the type of candidates the firm should recruit.

Some prospective candidates have expressed interest but have yet to apply, according to Tillman.

“Once those interviews happen, and we drill it down to whatever the outcome is, then those candidates will be moved over to the full board to do rounds of in-person interviews and make their decision,” Tillman says.

The in-person interviews are tentatively scheduled for the week of Feb. 10 and the search is expected to be completed before the end of February.

Nexus Louisiana began accepting applications for the position on Nov. 1. Part of the job description says that the new president and CEO will be critical in providing internal and external leadership. The individual will assess and align the organization’s structures while advocating for Nexus Louisiana as a critical driver of entrepreneurship and innovation in the Baton Rouge region across the state and globally.

Nexus has been without a permanent leader for two years following longtime CEO Genevieve Silverman’s departure in June 2022 after 14 years. Nexus management consultant Calvin Mills has handled leadership responsibilities since 2022.

View a description of the position.