Here’s one way Entergy looks to help meet growing electricity demand

Entergy Corp. has applied to connect new natural gas generation to Louisiana’s grid to meet rising electricity demand from industrial projects and hyperscale data centers, including Meta’s planned AI campus in north Louisiana, Bloomberg writes.

The application follows approval for three gas plants totaling 2.3 gigawatts to power the 5-gigawatt facility. Entergy said the new generators have been placed in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator’s expedited queue but will still require state regulatory approval.

CEO Phillip May says the company expects continued growth from “traditional industry as well as hyperscalers.”

Meta, which plans to match its usage with renewable energy, declined to comment. Entergy recently raised its capital spending plan to $40 billion amid surging power demand driven by data centers, electrification and new manufacturing projects. The rapid expansion of AI-related energy use is reshaping utilities’ strategies and raising questions about reliability, rates and climate commitments across the industry.

