Here’s Louisiana’s response to Trump’s DEI guidance

Louisiana Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley is urging Louisiana K-12 schools to comply with guidance from President Donald Trump’s administration as it threatens to revoke federal funding from campuses that use race-conscious practices in admissions, programming, training, hiring, scholarships and other aspects of student life, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Brumley, a conservative Republican, endorsed the administration’s guidance in a letter he sent to Louisiana K-12 system leaders Wednesday.

“The Louisiana Department of Education agrees with [federal] guidance and belief that ‘[d]iscrimination [under any banner] on the basis of race, color, or national origin is illegal and morally reprehensible,” Brumley writes.

In his letter, Brumley advises schools to review programs, initiatives, awards and other items to ensure compliance.

