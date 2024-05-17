Here’s how to refresh your personal brand

The professional world can be a challenging place if your personal brand has fallen out of date.

But keeping your personal brand current is about more than maintaining your social media profiles, Harvard Business Review reports.

A lag between our self-perception and how others view us often exists, and we have to consciously focus on closing that gap to achieve the personal brand we desire.

It requires both a strategy and disciplined execution to stand out from the herd. So how can you ensure that your personal brand stays up to date while the world—and the requirements of your profession—move on?

To start, it’s important to “get clear on the vision.” How would people talk about you if you were a C-suite executive? What are the actual words you’d like others to use to describe you?

Once you’ve got a clear vision, you can move on to “identifying the gaps” and determining how your ideal self-presentation is falling short.

