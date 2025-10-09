Here’s how to get tickets for TedxBatonRouge 

Tickets are now on sale for TEDxBatonRouge, which has more than a half dozen speakers slated to speak on Nov. 13 at the Manship Theatre.

As a TED Countdown Anchor Event, TEDxBatonRouge’s “Unseen Currents” aims to elevate Louisiana-born solutions at the intersection of science, design, health and culture—addressing climate pressures we live with every day, such as coastal land loss, air quality and heat—while highlighting innovations that protect livelihoods, improve health outcomes and strengthen our economy. There are only two Countdown Anchor Events in North America.

Along with the speakers, there will be an open bar preshow with networking, interactive stations, light bites and an after-party.

Tickets are $75 for adults. A discounted rate is available for students.

