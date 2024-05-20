Here’s how to engage team members better in meetings

Low team participation in meetings can lead to a decline in productivity for a few reasons, with impacts to collaboration and team unity, Harvard Business Review writes.

Old-school advice for increasing participation in meetings can range from asking open-ended questions to setting clear agendas but may not be applicable because they rely on the manager’s assumptions on what their team needs instead of the facts about what they need.

As Harvard Business Review writes, understanding and addressing a teams’ individual strengths, weaknesses, aspirations and fears is key to fostering an inclusive and participatory environment.

