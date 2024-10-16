Three top execs share secrets for building an award-winning workplace

Building an enviable workplace culture isn’t easy.

But in the latest episode of Business Report’s Strictly Business, a few executives at the helm of some of the Best Places to Work in the Capital Region shared their strategies on how to do so.

Lucas Spielfogel, executive director of the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition; Dan Ducote of Enginuity Global; and Justin Alford, co-owner of Benny’s Car Wash, joined the webcast to discuss their strategies for retaining the right talent in their organizations and encouraging innovation and creativity among their teams, and also shared significant changes they’ve made to their workplace culture and more.

In case you missed it, here are some of the main takeaways from the conversation:

Keys to success as best place to work

Ducote says the company’s culture attracts people to work there. Proactively building that culture is critical to recruiting and retaining the right talent. Another vital ingredient, Spielfogel says, is trust.

“Our culture is what anchors us, but even more fundamental to the culture is the ingredient that is central to it, which is trust,” he says. “I think that everybody wants to be paid fairly. Everybody wants to do work that is motivating to them, but I also think everybody wants to wake up and feel that they’re going to work every day with people that they trust at a fundamental level.”

Family, flexibility and fun are essentialto the culture that Benny’s has build, Alford says.

Strategies to retain the right talent

Spielfogel says investing in people’s futures is his organization’s strategy. Alford and his staff emphasize leading by example, training, and investing in resources to help employees not just on the job, but throughout their lifetime.

“We have a lot of programs for when you do leave here,” Alford says. “We have some lifetime employees that have been here a long time and they’re fantastic and I love every one of ’em, but we’re training to make this whole community better.”

For Ducote and Enginuity Global, it’s little things such as maintaining flexible work schedules for employees. Team building activities and events are also designed to keep people together and create a family atmosphere.

Get more tips for building an award-winning culture: Watch a replay of the episode here.