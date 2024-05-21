What the Louisiana trucking industry wants done to hire more drivers

Representatives of Louisiana’s trucking industry point to systemic issues for a worsening driver shortage and hope to cast a bigger net to entice more nontraditional workers to the industry.

As 10/12 Industry writes in its latest issue, there’s growing evidence that something must be done. More than 80,000 drivers are currently needed to fill a U.S. shortage, according to a recent study by the American Journal of Transportation—a number that’s expected to increase to 160,000 by 2030.

Renee Amar, executive director of the Louisiana Motor Transport Association in Baton Rouge, says the most impactful change would be lowering the federal driving age from 21 to 18 for interstate trucking. Younger drivers can currently drive within the state, but not across state lines.

“And that’s where they make the most money,” Amar says. “They might drive regionally and make $40,000 to $50,000 a year, but it’s when they drive longer hauls that they make upward of $100,000 or more.”

Because the current law excludes the trucking industry as a viable career option for graduating high school seniors, she says the industry loses generations of potential truck drivers. By the time someone is old enough to drive across state lines, they may have already chosen a different profession.

Read the full story.