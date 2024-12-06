Here’s how Southern plans to spend its $5 million gift from OLOL 

Southern University and A&M College of Nursing and Allied Health received a $5 million gift from Our Lady of the Lake Health, the university announced this week.

Tina Schaffer, FMOLHS vice president of talent strategy and chief diversity officer, says the university and health system have had a long-standing partnership. She adds that the funding serves to further strengthen their collaboration, address the needs of the North Baton Rouge community and create more workforce development opportunities for Southern University nursing students.

“This investment will boost economic growth and well-being, advancing health and especially starting to eradicate health disparities,” Schaffer tells Daily Report. “It’s important that people trust their health care professionals. Representation matters. By working through this partnership, we continue our mission to serve those most in need and advance health equity in this community and the Capital Region as a whole.”

Sandra Brown, dean of the Southern University College of Nursing and Allied Health, says the college plans to use the funding for several initiatives. It plans to improve health care access to disadvantaged communities in Baton Rouge by establishing a community health outreach program and expanding its mobile health unit that offers free health care services in underserved areas.

The college also plans to continue growing its workforce partnership with OLOL helping nursing students get hands-on training at OLOL hospitals and surrounding clinics. The funding will also enable the college to enhance student learning by updating the simulation and skills lab.

“Having state-of-the-art, up-to-date simulators, OLOL opening their doors to train our students and putting them in a position they can be mentored and hopefully gain employment there after graduation changes their lives because it provides them with economic development and security after graduation,” Brown says.

About 85% of Southern College of Nursing and Allied Health students are Pell Grant recipients, coming from impoverished families, Brown tells Daily Report. For these students, the funding is “the gift that keeps on giving,” Brown says.

Southern has the largest number of Black male nursing students in the U.S. Forty-seven students are expected to graduate from the College of Nursing and Allied Health this semester and 75 are expected to graduate next semester.

“We’re changing the narrative,” Brown says. “We’re opening up opportunities for careers that students may have never thought they could achieve. By doing that, I’m hoping that we keep our talent right here in Baton Rouge to serve the people who need health care and hopefully be able to move the dial with our health ranking.”