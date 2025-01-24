Here’s how much Meta plans to spend on AI in 2025

Meta Platforms plans to invest up to $65 billion in AI projects in 2025, including its massive new data center in Richland Parish and expanded AI team hiring, Bloomberg reports.

The data center, set to be as large as a significant portion of Manhattan, will support the company’s AI growth, with plans to bring a gigawatt of computing power online and deploy over 1.3 million graphics processing units by the end of the year.

This move reflects the industry’s trend of expanding data centers to meet the rising demand for AI infrastructure, following OpenAI, SoftBank Group Corp and Oracle’s announcement of a joint venture called Stargate to build out data centers and AI infrastructure projects around the U.S.

