Here’s how much Louisiana lawmakers plan to spend from savings

Louisiana lawmakers are poised to tap into a state savings account to the tune of $1.2 billion, redirecting those funds toward infrastructure, economic development and tech upgrades rather than letting the money sit in reserve, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

The spending plan is part of a $48 billion state budget that’s expected to land on Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk by the end of the legislative session Thursday.

The current proposal includes $709 million for roads and bridges, $150 million for economic development sites, nearly $60 million for state tech improvements and $28 million for university maintenance. The funds come from the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund, a reserve fed by excess corporate and oil and gas taxes.

Though the account was created in 2016 to help during future budget crises, legislators have broad authority to tap into it with two-thirds approval from both chambers—approval that’s already underway. Lawmakers argue the state’s financial position is strong enough to justify the move, with more than $3.8 billion remaining across two major savings funds even after the planned withdrawal.

