Here’s how Louisiana will honor the late Luke Letlow

The Rayville Post Office will be renamed in honor of the late Congressman-elect Luke Letlow after President Joe Biden signed a bill for the memorial into law, The Shreveport Times reports.

Letlow won a landslide election to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District in 2020 but died of COVID-19 before he could be seated. Congresswoman Julia Letlow, his widow, now represents the 5th District—a district that now includes parts of East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.

“Our family is deeply touched and humbled that the bill renaming the Rayville Post Office has officially been signed into law as the Luke Letlow Post Office Building,” Julia Letlow says. “I’m grateful to my Louisiana colleagues for their support in honoring Luke’s legacy, in particular [House Majority Leader Steve Scalise] for introducing this legislation.”

