Here’s how Louisiana ranks when it comes to homes sold below market value

Louisiana has the eighth-highest number of homes sold below market value in the U.S., according to a recent study by Agent Advice.

Using Zillow home price data, researchers looked at the most recent 950 properties sold in each state to determine which states had the most properties being sold below market value.

In Louisiana, 61.2% of the most recent 950 properties sold were sold below market value, meaning only 38.8% of those properties sold at the list price or above.

Florida has the highest number of homes sold below market value at 69.4%, followed by Montana at 68.1% and Wyoming at 64.7%. Connecticut, meanwhile, has the lowest number of homes sold below market value at just 30.9%.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, the average percentage of list price received when selling a home stood at 98.1% in April, according to the latest available data from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.