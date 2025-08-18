Here’s how Louisiana colleges are cashing in on sports betting

Though not directly related to the landmark House v. NCAA settlement, a new Louisiana law is directing millions of dollars in sports betting tax revenue to college athletic programs across the state, Business Report writes in its latest issue.

The measure—House Bill 639, sponsored by state Rep. Neil Riser, R-Columbia—was signed into law by Gov. Jeff Landry in June and went into effect Aug. 1. It raises the tax on mobile and online sports wagers from 15% to 21.5% and earmarks 25% of all sports betting tax revenue, including from on-site wagers, for the newly established Supporting Programs, Opportunities, Resources and Teams fund.

The money in that fund will be distributed equally across the 11 public universities that have Division I football programs in Louisiana, including LSU and Southern.

The goal? Boost resources for student-athletes without violating the new rules governing revenue sharing and NIL deals.

