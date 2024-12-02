Here’s how company secrets can impact employees

Organizational secrecy is essential for protecting intellectual property, client data, and strategic advantages. But it can impact employee well-being, the Harvard Business Review reports.

HBR’s research, which includes over 12,000 participants, highlights that while secrecy can instill a sense of trust and purpose, it can also lead to stress and isolation due to restricted communication.

Managers can counteract some negative effects by fostering a sense of shared experience, reframing secrecy as a mark of importance, and clearly explaining its purpose.

Additionally, promoting a supportive culture, where employees can connect with peers facing similar challenges, can enhance job satisfaction and well-being. Managers should also provide resources like stress-management programs and counseling to help employees cope. Addressing the emotional and relational toll of secrecy can help ensure a resilient and motivated workforce.

