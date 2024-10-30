Here’s how CEOs can effectively organize and prioritize their tasks

Managing a lengthy to-do list can overwhelm CEOs, especially startup leaders, with 59% reporting less sleep and more than one-third feeling burned out, Inc. reports.

To enhance effectiveness, experts suggest focusing on the “highest and best” use of time. This involves prioritizing tasks such as client relations, over less impactful duties. Leaders should also evaluate the personal return on investment of tasks to determine their value.

Creating a “to-delegate” list helps CEOs assign lower-priority tasks to team members, allowing them to focus on strategic responsibilities.

Additionally, maintaining a “waiting for” list can help track delegated tasks and deadlines. While different methods exist for organizing to-do lists, it’s essential for leaders to find a system that suits them. Relying on an organized process helps ensure productivity and effective task management.

