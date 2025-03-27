Meet the legends Capital Region execs would like to dine with

Every so often, you meet someone who changes the way you think about business, leadership, or even life. That’s the thrill of sharing a meal with a game-changing innovator.

We asked a handful of Capital Region executives to name two business leaders they’d most like to have at their table.

Their wish lists aren’t about celebrity; they’re about real conversations that spark growth. Some dream of hearing about brand reinvention from industry titans like Larry Culp and Sara Blakely, while others want to get to the heart of resilience with leaders who’ve powered through setbacks. After all, a single conversation can spark big change.

Repcon Inc. Senior Vice President Jared Causey says his choice dinner guests would be William McRaven and Warren Buffett.

“No one, maybe in history, is more highly regarded in assessing value in companies than Warren Buffet,” Causey says. “I would love to pick Warren’s brain on his process of assessing value and allocating capital to spur sustainable growth. William McRaven is a highly decorated four-star admiral in the U.S. Navy who served as commander of U.S. Special Operations Command. I would love to discuss his military career and his thoughts on organizational leadership and international relations.”

