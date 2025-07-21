Here’s an update on the University Lakes Project

Major dredging operations are complete on three of the lakes in the LSU lakes system and work is continuing on the largest and most complex sections, The Center Square writes.

Rob Stuart, speaking on behalf of the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, says dredging has wrapped up at City Park Lake, Lake Erie and College Lake.

“We’re in the middle of working on the biggest lake, which is University Lake. The dredging there is under contract for about 90% of the two connected lakes,” Stuart says.

Work on Campus Lake, on LSU’s campus, is expected to begin soon, with Stuart saying the dredging work is about to be put under contract.

The entire $79 million restoration is fully funded, according to Stewart, with money coming from a combination of sources—capital outlay dollars, the city-parish, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Community Development Block Grants and a newly awarded $14.5 million FEMA grant.

Of the total, $50.7 million has been committed through state capital outlay, including $37.2 million in the 2025 capital budget.

The FEMA grant will support flood risk mitigation work in the Corporate Canal area and complete dredging in smaller sections of University Lake.

Read the full story.