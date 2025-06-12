Here are this year’s Parade of Homes winners

The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge recently hosted the Parade of Homes, presented by Ferguson Home, which drew over 2,000 visitors and showcased top residential design and construction in Greater Baton Rouge.
The event showcased a wide range of architectural styles and price points, with Dantin Builders winning in the $1.2 million to $2.5 million category and chosen as the overall favorite for its custom modern home in Oakbrook. Designed with Front Door Architecture, the home features an expansive indoor-outdoor layout centered around a resort-style pool and entertainment area.
Other winners include:
- Alvarez Construction ($200,000–$300,000): A two-story smart home with quartz countertops, Wi-Fi appliances and a luxury owner’s suite.
- Level Homes ($350,000–$500,000): The Charlotte floor plan, featuring a waterfall island and spa-style bathroom.
- Kadair Construction ($500,000–$700,000): Noted for dramatic 22-foot ceilings and artisan details.
- Rabalais Homes ($700,000–$900,000): A lakeside home with a chef’s kitchen and in-home prayer room.
- Jarreau Construction ($900,000–$1.2 million): A custom home with cypress-beamed ceilings and climate-controlled outdoor space.
- Southern Design Construction (Over $2 million): A luxury residence with a double-island kitchen, wine display and private cabana.