Here are this year’s Parade of Homes winners

The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge recently hosted the Parade of Homes, presented by Ferguson Home, which drew over 2,000 visitors and showcased top residential design and construction in Greater Baton Rouge.

The event showcased a wide range of architectural styles and price points, with Dantin Builders winning in the $1.2 million to $2.5 million category and chosen as the overall favorite for its custom modern home in Oakbrook. Designed with Front Door Architecture, the home features an expansive indoor-outdoor layout centered around a resort-style pool and entertainment area.

Other winners include: