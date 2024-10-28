Here are the projects DOTD is prioritizing for East Baton Rouge Parish

The Department of Transportation and Development and the Joint Transportation Committee met last week to discuss the priority projects of fiscal year 2025, The Center Square reports.

A number of projects in East Baton Rouge Parish advanced to the letting process, meaning contracts are being awarded and the projects are in the stage just before construction.

Those projects include constructing bike and pedestrian paths near U.S. 61, installing drainage structures on La. 410 and widening Nicholson Drive to four lanes with medians.

Notably, one major project was absent from the report: the Mississippi River bridge project.

