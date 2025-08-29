Here are the 2025 Angel Award honorees

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation has announced its 2025 Angel Award recipients, including two honorees from the Capital Region.

The award recognizes Louisianans who have made significant contributions to improving the health and lives of children across the state.

Barry Jackson, a longtime teacher and coach at Tara High School in Baton Rouge, was recognized for his decades of work guiding more than 1,500 students to graduation and providing stability in a high-needs school.

Matthew Vicknair of Baton Rouge received this year’s Blue Angel Award, which honors a Louisiana Blue employee who has positively impacted children’s lives through volunteer service. Vicknair, an analyst in the value-based operations division, serves on the board of Front Yard Bikes, where he mentors at-risk youth and helps them build confidence and community through cycling.

The other award recipients are:

Bonita Armour, founder and president of B22 Sports Complex , which offers mentorship, employment and life skills to youth in central Louisiana through sports and community connection.

Divine Bailey-Nicholas, founder and executive director of Community Birth Companion , which provides culturally aware, evidence-based maternal health support to families in rural Louisiana.

Rheneisha Robertson, CEO of Covenant House New Orleans , which offers shelter, support and opportunity to homeless youth.

Dawn Stanfield, program director of Academy for Collaborative Education , north Louisiana’s only school for autistic children, which offers specialized education and family support.

DeWanna Tarver, founder of DeWanna’s Closet , which ensures students and teachers in Calcasieu Parish have access to school essentials like uniforms, shoes and hygiene items throughout the school year.

Kelli Todd, executive director of Volunteers for Youth Justice , which helps keep children out of the justice system and provides the tools they need to stay safe, stable and in school.

Cherry and Sherry Wilmore, co-founders of CHeriSH Times Two , which supports foster youth with education, mentorship and resources to support housing stability and systemic change.

The foundation will make a $30,000 grant to a local nonprofit chosen by each honoree. The honorees will be celebrated at a special ceremony on Oct. 20.