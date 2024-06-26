Helix Community Schools announces acquisition of IDEA’s Plank Road campus

Helix Community Schools announced Tuesday it had acquired IDEA University Prep’s shuttered Plank Road campus facilities with plans to reopen the school as part of Helix Aviation Academy.

Helix Aviation, with its main campus at Baton Rouge Metro Airport, will expand this fall to launch new high school and elementary school divisions. Helix Aviation will offer kindergarten and first grade classes as well as sixth through ninth grades. The new divisions are slated to open in August.

According to a press release, Helix plans to continue using its airport campus to launch its high school flight program, with students from Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy and Helix Aviation.

Helix has a history of acquiring emptied educational campuses. Helix Mentorship, based downtown, acquired Franciscan High School’s facilities last summer. As part of the transition, Helix added Franciscan’s corporate work study program to its curriculum.