Helix acquires the property housing its aviation academy for $14.9M

Helix Community Schools recently bought the property that houses its aviation academy on Plank Road near Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.

The school acquired the property through HAA Properties, represented by Preston Castille Jr., from Texas company IPS Enterprises Inc., for $14.9 million, according to a deal filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Richard Billings represented the seller in the transaction. The purchase comprises two tracts totaling nearly 15 acres, according to sales documents.

The property previously served as the campus for IDEA University Prep charter school, which closed its doors in May 2024. Helix Aviation Academy’s previous home was at 4400 Airpark Blvd., which now serves as the charter’s high school.

Helix Aviation opened last August in the Plank Road location, offering kindergarten and first grade and sixth through ninth grade. For the upcoming school year, it will be open for students in kindergarten through 10th grade.

Business filings list Castille, who is president and CEO of Helix Community Schools, as a director of HAA Properties.

Other schools under the Helix umbrella include the Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy and Helix Legal Academy on Florida Street. Helix announced earlier this year that it was partnering with the Baker School Board to manage and operate Baker High School and Park Ridge Achievement Academy.