Health Tip of the Week, Sponsored by Baton Rouge General: How to start exercising when you’re overweight

Exercise can be a challenge for individuals who are already overweight, but it’s necessary in warding off illnesses such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes. To increase your physical activity, start by making a few simple lifestyle changes such as parking your car further away from the office or taking the stairs instead of the elevator. Once you start losing weight, the more activity you’ll be able to do. Adults ages 18 to 64 should be getting at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity each week, plus strength training exercise twice a week.

