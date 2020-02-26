Health Tip of Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Is peanut allergy treatment a miracle drug?

The FDA recently approved Palfzoria, the first treatment for peanut allergies in children. Many families carefully plan life around the allergy, from eating out and traveling to socializing. Is this their miracle drug? Made with peanut powder, it’s given daily in tiny doses that gradually increase. This trains kids’ bodies to better tolerate peanuts so an accidental exposure at school or a birthday party is less likely to cause a serious reaction. But peanut-allergic kids should still avoid them as usual and carry an EpiPen. For some families the drug gives an added layer of protection and sense of freedom. For others, its side effects may not be worth it.

More on this big step in the future of treating food allergies