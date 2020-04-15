Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: When should I go to the hospital during a pandemic?

Right now people are trying to stay off the streets––and especially out of hospitals filled with COVID-positive patients. While we want to encourage everyone to stay home, you shouldn’t put your health at risk by putting off care. Some people are waiting too long and getting sicker. If you have chronic conditions like diabetes or hypertension, stay in touch with your primary care physician to decide if a telehealth visit will work for you or if you really should be seen in person. And if you have an urgent situation like chest pain, severe abdominal pain, seizures or trouble breathing, you should head to the ER.

